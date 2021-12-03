Advertisement

Christmas tree cut for a cause

The owners of Ladder Canyon Ranch are spreading Christmas cheer while also making a lasting impact on wildlife.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County cut a Christmas tree on Thursday, Dec. 2 from the Conserved Ladder Canyon Ranch on Glade Park for a good cause.

This tree-cutting event is part of an effort by Colorado West Land Trust and the owners of Ladder Canyon Ranch to mitigate wildfire risk, improve wildlife habitat, provide an experience for kids to connect with nature, and celebrate the Christmas season by providing families with free Christmas trees.

Every year the owners of the Ladder Canyon Ranch, Bert Nieslanik and Merce Cameron, invite friends to their 1,760-acre ranch to cut down Christmas trees and help them thin out the dense forest coverage that covers the property.

The owners of the ranch have also partnered with the Land Trust and the Riverside Educational Center to invite groups of students to pick out Christmas trees for their family, creating a lasting impact on wildlife and spreading Christmas cheer.

