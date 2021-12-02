Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting
Missing: Grand Junction man, 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren
Missing: 66-year-old Grand Junction man
The Mesa County Public Health offices located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Staffed ICU beds in Mesa County at 100 percent capacity
Mesa County Sheriff's Office - Photo Not Available
Wanted: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Two adults suffer serious injuries from I-70 collision

Latest News

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day
A suspect is being sought in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jonshel Alexander, who appeared...
Suspect sought after ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ actor, 22, killed in New Orleans shooting
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ maintains modest monthly increases in oil output
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father