Tina Peters supporters hold “Truth and Justice Rally”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Supporters of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters, and Former campaign manager for Lauren Boebert, Sherronna Bishop, gathered in front of the Old County Court House on December 1st. The rally comes just a few weeks after the FBI searched their homes and others in an ongoing criminal investigation into an alleged security breach of Mesa County’s Dominion election equipment.

In addition to her loyal supporters, the event had key speakers who voiced their opinions on what they say is unfair treatment to Peters. One such speaker was Republican state Rep. Ron Hanks, who is also running for senate. He’s an outspoken Peters supporter, calling the clerk a “gold star mom and public servant.”

The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI are both now involved in investigating the release of information from the election system. Peters remains adamant she took action because she was afraid state inspectors would remove files. The case is still under investigation.

