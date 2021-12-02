The Retreat at Harbor Cove still under investigation after Covid-19 outbreak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The investigation into a Covid-19 outbreak at ‘The Retreat at Harbor Cove’ off of Patterson road in Grand Junction is still active.

Since being reported on November first there have been seven Covid-19 related deaths at the facility. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been working with the assisted living facility in response to the outbreak. They say they’ve provided infection prevention consultations, virtual tours, supplemental staffing and support to obtain access to monoclonal antibody therapy for impacted residents.

