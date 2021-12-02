Advertisement

The Retreat at Harbor Cove still under investigation after Covid-19 outbreak

The Retreat at Harbor Cove
The Retreat at Harbor Cove(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The investigation into a Covid-19 outbreak at ‘The Retreat at Harbor Cove’ off of Patterson road in Grand Junction is still active.

Since being reported on November first there have been seven Covid-19 related deaths at the facility. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been working with the assisted living facility in response to the outbreak. They say they’ve provided infection prevention consultations, virtual tours, supplemental staffing and support to obtain access to monoclonal antibody therapy for impacted residents.

