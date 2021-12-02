Advertisement

Grand Valley Power is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program

The entrance to Grand Valley Power's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
The entrance to Grand Valley Power's office in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Grand Valley Power is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program. This year, they are awarding $20,500 to local students for continuing education. Scholarship awards will range from $1,500 to $2,000. The scholarship opportunities are open to any applicant residing in a home served by Grand Valley Power and pursuing post-secondary undergraduate education.

A committee of past educators appointed by the board of directors will review all applications received by the due date of March 1st and select a winner. The committee selects scholarship recipients based on a combination of weighted criteria including financial need, academic, volunteer or work achievements, and a personal essay.

Grand Valley Power has been awarding scholarships since 1996 and has given back over $236,000 to local youth for education and training.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting
A former Delta police officer who worked with a K-9 officer when he was on the force is now...
A former Delta police officer who worked with K-9 officer is now fighting for ownership of the dog
Mesa County Sheriff's Office - Photo Not Available
Wanted: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks and bites Colorado State Trooper
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Two adults suffer serious injuries from I-70 collision

Latest News

Ballot hand counting
Ballot hand count moving faster than expected
Mesa County Public Health
Latest COVID variant: Omicron
Tina Peters Rally
Tina Peters supporters hold “Truth and Justice Rally”
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting