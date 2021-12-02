Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser’s account

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the...
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The defense at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to cast doubt on a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually the woman for years, starting when she was 14.

A lawyer confronted the witness on Wednesday with FBI documents the defense says show she’s made inconsistent statements about Maxwell’s participation in the abuse.

She responded by disputing the accuracy of the papers.

The 59-year-old Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and Epstein were “partners in crime.”

The defense has countered by claiming she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein.

