CDOT and Uber teaming up for ride credits to cut down on impaired driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -During this holiday season, the Colorado Department of Transportation says it’s collaborating with ride-share company Uber, to offer $15 ride credits to prevent impaired driving.

CDOT says during the Thanksgiving holiday period, 11 people were killed on Colorado roads, which is the highest number since 2008. Most of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, according to preliminary data.

Beginning Dec. 1 through Jan. 3, 2022, Coloradans can redeem the $15 ride credit by using the code “Holiday Safe” in the Uber app. This offer is available for anyone statewide, but are limited to one use per person while supplies last.

“Holidays are meant for celebrating. We want Coloradans to enjoy these special moments without worrying about how they’re going to get home safely,” said said Darrell Lingk, Highway Safety Office director at CDOT. “Whether it’s a sober friend, a ride-hailing service or public transportation, there are plenty of options to plan ahead and secure a sober ride. So be the ultimate party host and tell your friends about the Uber discount. We’re appreciative of GHSA and Uber for helping us offer a solution to impaired driving in our state.”

CDOT says the promotion is available for everyone, but is marketed more toward holiday party hosts, with the campaign called “Ultimate Party Host”.

