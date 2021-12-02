Breaking: Confirmed case of Omicron variant found in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been found in Colorado.

An adult female from Arapahoe County is experiencing minor symptoms and is isolating at home. The individual was fully vaccinated and was eligible for her booster vaccine, but had not received it yet.

The adult female recently traveled to Southern Africa for tourism purposes. She received a positive COVID-19 test and the Tri-County Health Department launched a routine case investigation. CDPHE’s epidemiologists later flagged the positive test for follow-up and additional testing due to her recent travel history. CDPHE sent a team to collect an additional specimen for genome sequencing and has been working closely with the Tri-County Health Department on case investigation.

CDPHE issued an isolation order for the individual and has followed-up on other Coloradans who came in close contact with the female adult. So far, testing has come back negative.

The CDPHE is also working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate this case. The CDC is coordinating with travel-associated interstate, international contact tracing efforts, and with airlines to identify all potentially exposed passengers.

According to the CDPHE, “Omicron (B.1.1.529) is a new variant that was first detected in November in South Africa, and may be responsible for an increase in cases in that country. CDC announced that the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed the first case of omicron variant in the United States yesterday and a second case was identified in Minnesota earlier today.”

Colorado has become the third state to detect the Omicron variant.

For more information and updates about COVID-19, please visit covid19.colorado.gov.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.