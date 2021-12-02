Advertisement

Ballot hand count moving faster than expected

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election officials say tomorrow could be the last full day of counting. Forty-eight bipartisan teams went through every single ballot that was cast in the election this past November. They are going through and tallying each ballot on a separate sheet.

They compare that with the machine count to see any discrepancies and what may account for those differences. Wayne Williams, the designated election official, says the count from the machine is very accurate, and the hand count matches that.

The team had allocated three weeks but is expected to finish the initial processing by most likely tomorrow but for sure by the end of this week.

“So, one of the things we did in consultation with the commissioners chooses to go on teams of two as opposed to teams of four. That, of course, doubled the through-put. That is one of the impacts. The other is we have great judges that have been working very hard and as they have done it. They have found ways to do it more efficiently, and we have provided some guidance based on best practices. This is the largest hand count that has taken place in the state of Colorado,” said Williams.

Clerks from other counties, including Chaffee, Adams, Fremont, and Saguache, came to provide extra assistance, which William’s says helps them since they are short-staffed.

