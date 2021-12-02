Advertisement

Avalanche give up 8 goals in blowout loss

The Nuggets also lost, blowing a 16-point second half lead
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Notable scores and highlights from Wednesday, December 1st:

NBA Basketball

Nuggets 103, Orlando 108

NHL Hockey

Avalanche 3, Toronto 8

Warrior Challenge basketball games on 12/2:

Fruita Monument vs. Horizon (3:30)

Grand Junction vs. Glenwood Springs (5:00)

GJ Central vs. Castle View (5:00)

Centaurus vs. Palisade (8:00)

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting
Missing: Grand Junction man, 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren
Missing: 66-year-old Grand Junction man
The Mesa County Public Health offices located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Staffed ICU beds in Mesa County at 100 percent capacity
Mesa County Sheriff's Office - Photo Not Available
Wanted: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Two adults suffer serious injuries from I-70 collision

Latest News

Grand Junction loses their season opener, 37-29
Basketball season tips off at Grand Junction HS
Martin was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week after dominating at the Thanksgiving Classic
Athlete of the Week: Mariah Martin
The Broncos are charging up the standings, now tied for the AFC's final playoff spot.
Broncos upset Chargers, now tied for final AFC playoff spot
Montrose Football 111921
Montrose falls just short of state title game