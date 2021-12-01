Advertisement

Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father

FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football...
FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former football player at the University of Central Florida was fatally shot during an altercation with his father.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Otis Anderson Jr. was killed late Monday during the fight with his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents’ home.

Authorities say the fight began after the ex-player’s father was bit by a dog belonging to Anderson’s girlfriend.

Anderson’s mother, Denise, was treated for graze wounds at a hospital. Anderson’s father is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if the father had a lawyer who could comment for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Delta police officer who worked with a K-9 officer when he was on the force is now...
A former Delta police officer who worked with K-9 officer is now fighting for ownership of the dog
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks and bites Colorado State Trooper
Mesa County Sheriff's Office - Photo Not Available
Wanted: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children
Colorado Department of Transportation I-70 Glenwood Canyon Update 8/19/20
CDOT to implement traffic holds in Glenwood Canyon this week
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Two adults suffer serious injuries from I-70 collision

Latest News

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
5th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Jury seated, openings next in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial
Mesa County Elections room
Colorado Secretary of State certifies Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues