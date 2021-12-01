Advertisement

Missing: 66-year-old Grand Junction man

If seen, please call 911 immediately. Deputies would like to verify his wellbeing.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren. Warren was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Bananas Fun Park. He has not returned to his residence near 34 1/5 Rd. and F Road since.

Warren is described as a 6′1,” white male, with blue eyes and black/gray hair. Officials believe he may be driving a gray Hyundai Sonata with a temporary Colorado tag of 370-5124.

If seen, immediately call 911.

