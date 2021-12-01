Colorado Secretary of State certifies Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -After nearly a month, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that the state’s 2021 Coordinated Election has been officially certified.

Secretary Griswold’s office says last week, bipartisan county audit boards successfully completed the statewide, Risk-Limiting Audit, which confidentially confirmed the election outcomes. Each county’s canvass board reconciled the number of ballots counted with the number of ballots cast and then each county canvass board signed off on the final results of their respective county before submitting the results to the Secretary of State’s office.

“Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election again proves that our state’s election system is the nation’s gold standard,” said Secretary Griswold. “Once again I’m proud that we conducted a seamless election and that over 1.5 million Coloradans made their voices heard. Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Election Division and to county clerks across the state for another job well done.”

There are still a number of recounts in county and municipal races that are not conducted by Secretary Griswold’s office. In Mesa County, election officials have been conducting a recount to help verify election results.

You can find the officials election results by visiting the Mesa County Clerk’s website.

