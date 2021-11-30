What is seasonal depression?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This time of year, when the sun is out for fewer hours of the day, seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder, starts to make an appearance.

“Around the time when the time changes, that’s when we start to get a lot of clients who are even more so noticing that they’re having difficulty sleeping, isolating from people, experiencing really feeling down, & it seems like there’s not a lot that they can do to pull them out of that hole,” said Clinical Mental Health Counselor Devin Pinkston.

Some common symptoms of seasonal depression mirror major depression symptoms. Such as loss of interest, not enjoying things you used to, less energy, social withdrawal, and irritability.

“One of the things I always tell people as a therapist, as humans we cant escape anxiety & depression,” said Pinkston. “How we experience that is really gonna vary. But making sure that we validate that what you’re going through is common & something we can get through with the right tools & support systems.”

It can last generally anywhere between four to five months, and it is very common. Experts say one in five people, or 10% of the population, will experience seasonal depression at some point. Mental health experts also say both serotonin levels & our body’s circadian rhythms play into seasonal depression.

“A lot of times our mood is very dependent on circadian rhythms & what circadian rhythms are are the natural 24 hour per day cycle that our body has,” said West Springs Hospital Medical Director Dr. Francis Lotrich. “And the one way our 24 hour cycles are influenced is through the sun. And when sunlight changes & there’s changes in those seasonal patterns, our brains respond to that by some dysfunction. And in some people that dysfunction can lead to changes in their mood.”

Treatments include getting outside during daylight hours as much as possible, keeping a regular schedule, bright light therapy, vitamin D supplements, and reaching out to your support network. Whether that be family, friends, or one on one with a therapist.

“I have had seasonal depression in the past where in the winter time, I lose that energy where I’ve actually required light therapy,” said Lotrich. “One of the treatments for seasonal affective disorder is bright light therapy which can often times be useful especially early in the morning to mimic the effects of the sun that’s not there.”

Bright light therapy has many different names, such as a light box, SAD light, or a sun lamp. Sources stress though to follow directions so it doesn’t damage your eyes.

