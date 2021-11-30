Wanted: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released a warrant for 36-year-old Willie Wheeler, he is wanted for several counts of sex crimes against children.
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released a warrant for 36-year-old Willie Wheeler, he is wanted for several counts of sex crimes against children. Wheeler is believed to have committed the following crimes with a child between June 2020 and November 2021.
Wheeler’s charges include:
- 4 Counts of Sexual Assault on a Child - Position of Trust as a Pattern of Abuse F3
- 4 Counts of Aggravated Incest F3
- 3 Counts of Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child - Position of Trust F5
- 2 Counts of Indecent Exposure M1
- 2 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor F4
- Promotion of Obscenity to a Minor F6
Wheeler is a Clifton resident, described as a 5′9″ male, 145 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office was not able to immediately provide a current photo for reference.
If you have any information about Wheeler’s whereabouts, contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 244-6707.
For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.
Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.