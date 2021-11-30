Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks and bites Colorado State Trooper
A former Delta police officer who worked with a K-9 officer when he was on the force is now...
A former Delta police officer who worked with K-9 officer is now fighting for ownership of the dog
Cedaredge Mayor Raymond Hanson
Two Cedaredge officials resign from their administrative positions
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Crash closes I-70 westbound, lanes since reopened
Car crashes into a tree
Colorado on track for highest number of fatal crashes in fifteen years

Latest News

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"...
Detective: Brothers recounted how Jussie Smollet staged hoax
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron variant may have reached Europe earlier than thought
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
LIVE: 3 students killed, 6 people injured in Michigan high school shooting, officials say
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while...
Here’s a look at 2021’s most popular pet names; COVID-inspired names remain on the rise