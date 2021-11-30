Looking ahead to the 2022 midterm elections in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The results from Election Day 2021 could shed some light on what to expect from both Democrats and Republicans as they gear up for 2022.

Both sides are looking at Nov. 2′s results here in Colorado and in places like Virginia, where the GOP won state-wide in a place President Biden won by 10 points just the year before. According to Kelly Sloan, Senior Fellow in Energy and Environment with the conservative Centennial Institute think tank in Lakewood, Colo., Republican wins in Virginia this past November could give the GOP in Colorado and across the United States a roadmap to victory.

“If Republican candidates around the country can do those two things, focus on the issues that people care about, keep the former president [Donald Trump] at arm’s length, I think that’s kind of the recipe for how... Republicans can see some wins in places they perhaps lost some ground over the last few years,” explained Sloan. He also asserted that the economy, education, and crime are winning issues for the GOP.

Colorado has shifted towards the Democratic party in recent years, but, according to Sloan, “If Republicans can do those things, I do think there is a chance for them to make a pretty significant comeback.”

David Pourshoushtari, spokesman for the Colorado Democratic Party, is saying Democrats need to make their case to voters by focusing on the issues. According to him, “What Democrats need to make sure that we’re doing, and what we’re going to be doing here in Colorado, is running on our record. And, Democrats have a strong record to run on. We’re passing policies that are helping working families, passing policies that are helping small businesses.”

After Republicans swept the governorship, lieutenant governorship, and attorney general position in Virginia on Nov. 2, Pourshoushtari is saying Democrats cannot take any elections for granted. He also argued Democrats need to highlight efforts he says are delivering for working families. “While Republicans have their eyes on the past and they’re still focusing on the 2020 election, focusing on conspiracy theories there, Democrats are going to continue to fight for the issues that Colorado voters actually care about. So I think that that’s going to be where the battle ground is for the 2022 election.”

Elections are going to look a little different in Colorado in 2022 as well, as the state will have a new congressional district. The 8th Congressional District will extend from the Denver area to the Greeley area, and is considered competitive.

Click here for more information on state representatives in Colorado. The following links contain further information on elections in Mesa, Montrose, and Delta Counties.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.