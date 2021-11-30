Advertisement

How UPS is ramping up their holiday efforts

It is the busiest time of year for delivering packages
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It is the busiest time of year for delivering packages. At UPS they call it “peak season.” During this time they will see their volume double, but, they say they are prepared for it as planning for these holiday months begins in August.

Typically anything outside of November and December, UPS Grand Junction will deliver anywhere between eleven and twelve thousand packages a day. Rolling into November, they start to see that volume doubling. That means hiring double the drivers and handlers and even adding Saturday deliveries to ensure everything arrives on time.

With all that extra staffing there’s training and safety measures that each employee must go through. The UPS training includes: driving in a mockup of a neighborhood, carrying boxes on a machine that simulates a slippery sidewalk or floor, making a delivery in 90 seconds and other tricks of the trade.

With all the supply chain shortages UPS is urging customers to buy and ship as soon as possible. Once the package is in their hands, they say they will get it delivered, but they can’t deliver a gift that’s out of stock at a retailer. This year UPS expects to see a five to ten percent increase on packages from last year.

