DMEA and Elevate networks still down

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past couple weeks, the Delta-Montrose Electric Association and their fiber internet subsidiary, Elevate, have been experiencing internal network issues.

On Monday, Nov. 15 DMEA released a press release about a targeted effort to access data within their internal network that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 7. The incident impacted their internal operational and network systems, and since then, customers have still been experiencing issues.

Upon request DMEA did provide a statement regarding the incident and what customers experiencing the effects of the ongoing network issues can expect.

“DMEA’s internal network is not fully operational due to the targeted effort to access data on our internal network, which took place on 11/7/21. This also applies to our fiber internet subsidiary, Elevate. We have limited functionality and are working to restore all support services as quickly as possible.”

Due to DMEA’s internal network experiencing issues, they are unable to process payments and bill processing. To mitigate these issues, they have put in place temporary manual procedures to ensure all mailed or dropped off payments are safely deposited. DMEA will also not issues any penalty fees for late payments through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 due to issues in processing payments.

When questioned about a possible security compromise, DMEA responded, “We are currently investigating the incident and after completing the first few weeks, we are highly confident no sensitive member or employee data was compromised.”

At this time, there isn’t an estimated timeframe for when their network will be back up and fully operational.

DMEA wants viewers to know the incident has not impacted their ability to provide electricity and internet to their customers. Technical support is still available to customers. Power outages can be reported by calling (877) 687-3632.

Elevate customers can contact tech support by calling (844) 386-8744 or by emailing support@elevateinternet.com.

For more information, please visit dmea.com.

