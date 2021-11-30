Advertisement

Ballot hand count reveals validity of the tabulation system

A few hand counts have been completed for the 2021 Coordinated Election.
The Mesa County Elections Office and their 94 Election Judges, have completed the hand count of...
The Mesa County Elections Office and their 94 Election Judges, have completed the hand count of ballot styles 2 and 4 for the Plateau Valley School District 50 races, as well as the Town of De Beque Ballot Issue 2A.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Elections Office and their 94 Election Judges, have completed the hand count of ballot styles 2 and 4 for the Plateau Valley School District 50 races, as well as the Town of De Beque Ballot Issue 2A.

According to the MCEO, the results for the hand count reveal the tabulation system counted them accurately, and as expected, the hand count produced a small variance.

“It is common for a hand count to differ in how an inconsistently marked ballot is interpreted by human counters versus the machine,” said Brandi Bantz, Mesa County Elections Director. “I have overseen hand counts before, but never one this big!”

The election’s office also provided a visual example for how there may be a few discrepancies between the tabulation system and the hand count (seen below).

2021 Mesa County Coordination Election - Ballot hand count reveals validity of tabulation system
2021 Mesa County Coordination Election - Ballot hand count reveals validity of tabulation system(Mesa County Elections Office)

According to the MCEO, “In this example the machine would have counted this as a vote for Andrea but our hand counters said it was not because it appears the voter scribbled it out.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks and bites Colorado State Trooper
A former Delta police officer who worked with a K-9 officer when he was on the force is now...
A former Delta police officer who worked with K-9 officer is now fighting for ownership of the dog
Cedaredge Mayor Raymond Hanson
Two Cedaredge officials resign from their administrative positions
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Two adults suffer serious injuries from I-70 collision
Colorado Department of Transportation I-70 Glenwood Canyon Update 8/19/20
CDOT to implement traffic holds in Glenwood Canyon this week

Latest News

Some D51 students are being recognized for winning a paper bridge building competition.
D51 students honored for winning STEM competition
It is the busiest time of year for delivering packages
How UPS is ramping up their holiday efforts
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks and bites Colorado State Trooper