Athlete of the Week: Mariah Martin

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU women’s basketball is undefeated through five games, their best start since 2017.

Point guard Mariah Martin has brought an immediate spark to the team, despite having never played with any of her teammates prior to this season. She fell just short of a triple double Friday night, then put up a season-high 23 points on Saturday.

Martin is new to the Mavs, even new to Colorado, but no stranger to the RMAC. She was named second team all-conference last year at Westminster before entering the transfer portal. Coach Taylor Wagner knew she was special years ago, when he recruited Mariah as a high school senior, and then twice more throughout her college career.

“Mariah is a great leader and a great point guard,” Wagner says. “We recruited her out of high school, then she went to Dixie State, she transferred from there, and we tried to get her again. Third time’s the charm.”

It’s an interesting dynamic, coming in as a grad transfer and immediately being tasked to lead the offense. Despite being the point guard, and one of the team’s oldest players, she says that leadership role will come naturally over time.

“I feel like I’m in a way still trying to figure out my leadership role,” Martin tells us. “I am a lead by example kind of leader. I don’t feel the pressure because I’m older, it will just come naturally.”

Martin was named RMAC offensive player of the week on Monday. She averaged 18 points and 8 assists at the Thanksgiving Classic, a yearly tournament hosted by CMU.

The Mavs begin conference play this weekend. They travel to Colorado Christian on Saturday, and MSU Denver on Sunday.

“We’ve had to guard her the last four years,” Coach Wagner said. “We’re really happy we don’t have to guard her this year.”

Martin added, “I just want to win. We have a really good shot of being RMAC Champs, and then making it far in the tournament.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.