The Kokopelli Farm Market brings back its Christmas Market

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Kokopelli Farm Market in Palisade is bringing back its Christmas Market.

The Market started this Friday; it offers a large selection of items like stocking stuffers, wreaths, photo opportunities, baked goods, and much more. Carol Harrison, co-owner of Kokopelli Farms, says the idea of hosting a Christmas Market was the idea of her daughter-in-law Lizzy. They all jumped aboard and have been enjoying it.

They invite the public to come to Palisade to experience some Christmas cheer.

“We’ve only been open for two days, and we’ve, and I think we’re really happy with the response. We’ve had a lot of our summertime customers come back in to say hi and pick up some of their favorites, and we’ve had a lot of new people also. We’ve had a really positive response” said Harrison.

The Christmas Market will be open every weekend until Christmas from 9 to 5.

