Grand Junction Bomb Team practicing at Mesa County Landfill

If you hear loud sounds, this may be why.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Bomb Team is currently engaging in active trainings at the Mesa County Landfill.

The Grand Junction Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon to inform residents of increased law enforcement presence in the area, as well as the possibly of hearing loud noises due to the drills.

The GJPD thanks community members for their understanding and patience while they conduct these drills.

