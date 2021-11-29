Grand Junction Bomb Team practicing at Mesa County Landfill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Bomb Team is currently engaging in active trainings at the Mesa County Landfill.

The Grand Junction Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon to inform residents of increased law enforcement presence in the area, as well as the possibly of hearing loud noises due to the drills.

The GJPD thanks community members for their understanding and patience while they conduct these drills.

🚨 #ALERT 🚨 The GJ Bomb Team is at the Mesa County Landfill in active trainings today. People in the area may see an increased LE presence or may be able to hear the drills. Training is an essential component for this team to refresh skills and learn new techniques in the field. pic.twitter.com/wE3GeKDGsk — Grand Junction PD (@GrandJunctionPD) November 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.