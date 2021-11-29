Advertisement

Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper

Colorado State Patrol reports the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a machete.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday afternoon, a Colorado State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on South 9th St. During the traffic stop the driver of the pulled over vehicle allegedly attacked the trooper.

A good Samaritan driving by saw the altercation and got out of their vehicle to help the trooper. The driver was later arrested and is facing charges.

Colorado State Patrol reports they found drug paraphernalia and a machete in the vehicle.

This article will be updated once more information is released.

