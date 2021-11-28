Small Business Saturday in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Small Business Saturday, drew a lot of foot traffic into local shops in Downtown Grand Junction. It’s that time of the season where Christmas shopping has begun.

Black Friday drew the first crowd of people into the mall, but small businesses had their turn on Saturday. Shane Allerheiligen, co-owner of A Robin’s Nest of Antiques and Treasures, says they depend on this day as a small business.

“We count on this day as one of the biggest days for us. We probably have a good 400 to 500 people come through this door,” said Allerheiligen.

The purpose of Small Business Saturday is to encourage people to shop small and local. Grand Junction resident Heather Brown says she tries to participate every year.

“I definitely wanted to participate in small business Saturday because I think if we can support the local businesses, especially with COVID kind of screwing things up last year and also you just find unique gifts,” explained Brown.

According to Allerheiligen, when people spend their money locally, it stays local.

“When you spend your dollars with local businesses, then we as local businesses spend our dollars locally too. So, it keeps rotating around. Plus, all the wages of the people are here locally are reliant on people spending money in town,” mentioned Allerheiligen.

Brown says she supports small businesses year-round because it’s a unique shopping experience you don’t receive at larger chain stores.

“You get to know the shop owners, so it is really nice, you know, you’re going to see friends whether it be the shop owner or the people out shopping,” said Brown.

The co-owner of A Robin’s Nest agrees with Brown.

“Downtown is exciting and fun; it’s much more fun than most places, I think,” expressed Allerheiligen.

