Advertisement

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea...
Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea said Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, it'll launch a government-led task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption, about two months after the country's president offered to look into ending the centuries-old eating practice.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice.

The government on Thursday stopped short of saying the task force would ban dog meat.

The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists.

Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even as its consumption has rapidly fallen among younger people.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolled over SUV on Unaweep Ave. and Mayku Way
Two people arrested after two separate rollover crashes overnight
29 Road Bridge closure
29 Rd. Bridge reopened after police activity
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Rep. Lauren Boebert respond to FBI investigation and home searches
Road closure.
I-70 eastbound reopens after fatal crash
Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday

Latest News

This year's parade — the 95th annual — will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36...
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to full form
New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for about a month, nearing an average of 100,000 per...
With COVID cases rising, are we on the cusp of a new wave?
Drakkar Jenkins, 29, is being held on several counts, including robbery and violating the terms...
Grandmother assaulted, robbed while walking with grandson in Calif.
The 29-year-old suspect is being held on several counts, including robbery and violating the...
Man arrested in connection to broad daylight assault on grandmother