Local business is offering free gift wrapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Board Fox Games and Coffee is providing free gift wrapping this holiday season. The only condition: you make a purchase from a downtown business.

The idea was inspired by Enstrom’s Candies, who last year held a promotion where if you spent $10 at a downtown business, you got a free box of taffy.

The owner Trudi Wagner says her son twisted the concept: to provide free gift wrapping to anyone who purchases in their business and any business downtown. Wagner says they’ve been preparing for the gift wrapping since last year when they bought all the gift wrap and sewed reusable gift bags.

She says the response from the businesses has been a positive one.

“Everybody is really excited about it, and part of the reason why we wanted to do that is because not all of the businesses downtown have the space or the staff to be able to offer that. And so we have the space, and we have a big family, so we have the staff to do it too,” explained Wagner.

This free gift wrapping service will continue through the end of the year.

The business will also be collect tips and match them, which will be given to a random local server to spread even more Christmas cheer this holiday season.

