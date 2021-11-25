Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts Fresh Air Friday

James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park
James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Celebrate the start of the holiday season with an outdoor adventure on Fresh Air Friday.

On Friday, Nov 26, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to any of the 42 Colorado state parks for Fresh Air Friday. This is the 7th year of the event, which encourages people to take some time over the Thanksgiving weekend to celebrate the outdoors and create new memories with the family.

“I think it’s a way for us to acknowledge what a wonderful place we live in and kind of that healing power of nature and getting outside as a remedy for what can be a stressful time. Sometimes during the holiday season, and so that is why they started it seven years ago, and it’s been very popular, so we’ve continued doing it,” said Travis Duncan, Public Information Officer.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office wants visitors to know that this Friday is a state holiday, so some park centers may be closed or not fully staffed, but enforcement personnel will be patrolling the parks.

