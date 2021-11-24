Advertisement

Two people arrested after two separate rollover crashes overnight

The two unrelated crashes happened minutes apart
Rolled over SUV on Unaweep Ave. and Mayku Way
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado State Patrol has two men in custody this morning after each of them was involved in rollover crashes Wednesday night.

The first crash happened around 10:45 pm Wednesday night, on Unaweep Ave. near Mayku Way in Grand Junction. Troopers say a 1997, Toyota SUV was traveling westbound on Unaweep when it drifted off the road, hit a large boulder and ended up flipping over on it’s roof.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, then after being released was cited for DUI and taken into custody.

Truck in embankment near 32 Rd and Highway 50
CSP responded to reports of another crash just minutes later on 32 Rd. near Highway 50. When troopers arrived on scene they found a Dodge pickup truck had rolled over down an embankment. The driver was not in the truck, nor anywhere on scene. Troopers say called area hospitals searching for anyone who may have come in seeking treatment for injuries. Eventually contact was made with the driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man who had gone to Community Hospital for treatment. Once he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

CSP was unable to confirm what those warrants were for, at this time.

The two crashes were unrelated.

