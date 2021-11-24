How the supply chain affects Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Problems in the global supply chain continue to create issues for local businesses and for shoppers as well who are now dealing with long waits and higher prices. The logjam started with a surge in demand for goods from people stuck at home during the pandemic and there are hiccups every step of the way as Covid-19 cases could shut down ports. On top of that, there might not be enough workers to move the cargo after it’s unloaded.

No industry has been spared, and that includes outdoor recreation equipment. “We hate telling customers that we don’t have merchandise or can’t get stuff we normally have,” says Nick West, the manager of Summit Canyon Mountaineering. Since camping equipment and apparel are stuck on ships sitting in a harbor, items such as cross country skis and tents are in short supply as there is a shortage on aluminum to make the tent poles. Because of this people should be prepared to pay a little more for gear.

While the supply chain issues are not unique to the Grand Valley since Colorado is a landlocked state, we have been hit especially hard as shipping ports are located on the coast. And being in a rural community has exasperated the problem as most supplies are on trucks driving on the unpredictable weather conditions of I-70.

It looks like the supply chain issues are not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. With the holidays right around the corner consumption is only going to go up, and this problem will continue according to experts. They say to start your shopping now and buy local. It’s also expected companies will stock up on inventory to avoid future shortages, which will increase costs as a result.

