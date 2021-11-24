29 Rd. Bridge reopened after police activity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, law enforcement responded to a report of an adult male on the edge of the 29 Rd. Bridge. The bridge was closed between Unaweep Avenue and C 1/2 Rd. due to increased law enforcement activity in the area.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was the lead agency on this situation. The Grand Junction Police Department, Grand Junction Fire Department, and Colorado State Patrol all responded as well.

The MCSO had received a report of an adult male on the edge of the 29 Rd. Bridge by the Colorado River late Wednesday morning. Deputies and officers trained in crisis intervention and Mind Springs Mobile Crisis Clinicians spoke with the individual and successfully took the individual into protective custody later that afternoon.

During this time, the MCSO recommended motorists use alternate routes such as 5th St. Bridge or 32 Rd. Bridge until the situation was resolved. The bridge was reopened at 4 p.m. the same day.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, free services are available 24/7/365. Call 844-493-TALK (8255). Text: TALK to 38255 or visit ColoradoCrisisServices.org for help.

