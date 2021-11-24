29 Rd. Bridge closed due to police activity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 29 Rd. bridge has been closed due to increased law enforcement activity in the area.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports a person is on the 29 Rd. Bridge by the Colorado River. Law enforcement is attempting to contact the individual.

MCSO recommends motorists use alternate routes such as 5th St. Bridge or 32 Rd. Bridge until the situation is resolved and the bridge is reopened.

MCSO is the lead agency on this situation. Grand Junction Police Department and the Grand Junction Fire Department are responding as well.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

