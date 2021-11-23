Vets share what Thanksgiving foods are good for your dogs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanksgiving is a time for sharing food and giving thanks with family and that includes furry family members too.

Dogs can have a feast of their own but you may be surprised what typical Thanksgiving foods can actually harm your pet. Since dogs and bones are synonymous with each other you may think it’s ok to share, but turkey bones are not like the ones you buy in a store. Bones can splinter and embed into animals mouths and cause infection.

Many vegetables are also perfectly safe for dogs. However onions, scallions, and leaks can cause a breakdown of red blood cells in your pets and make them anemic. Most classic Thanksgiving items such as stuffing have small pieces of onion in them and vets warn not to overlook these items. Even things such as onion powder can be toxic to a dog.

Vets suggest some safe items include pieces of turkey meat or roasted potatoes and pumpkin as long as you avoid fatty items with it such as gravy or butter.

