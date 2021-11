Programming changes for Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Please note the following program changes for Friday, Nov. 26 due to the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown and College Football airing:

Judge Judy - primary episode (moved to Friday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.)

Relative Justice - primary episode (moved to Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5 a.m.)

Relative Justice - secondary episode (moved to Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 a.m.)

Hot Bench - primary episode (moved to Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 a.m.)

Hot Bench - secondary episode (moved to Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 a.m.)

Judge Judy - secondary episode (moved to Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m.)

