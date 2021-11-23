Advertisement

Montrose City Attorney announces departure

Stephen Alcorn’s resignation will be effective on Friday, Dec. 17 as he moves on to the next stage of his career.
(KJCT)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose City Council announces the departure of City Attorney Stephen Alcorn, who’s resignation will be effective on Friday, Dec. 17.

Alcorn was hired by the city in 2013. Previously he served seven years as an assistant district attorney in the Oklahoma county District Attorney’s Office and nine years as a special judge of the District Court of Oklahoma County.

During his time in Montrose, Alcorn was involved in contract administration, municipal court, municipal code revisions, development agreements, risk management, and the negotiated purchase of the Black Canyon Golf Course.

“We sincerely appreciate Stephen’s service over the past eight years to the Montrose community and the City of Montrose and we wish him well,” said Mayor Doug Glaspell.

With his resignation, Alcorn has announced his move to the next phase of his career.

“The quality of people I have gotten to work with at City Hall has been phenomenal. The citizens of Montrose should be proud of their city staff, they are second to none,” Alcorn said. “Though it is with a heavy heart that I leave City Hall, there are new opportunities and challenges awaiting Melissa and me.”

For more information about the City of Montrose, please visit cityofmontrose.org.

