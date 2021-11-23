Advertisement

General Mills expected to raise prices in 2022

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the...
Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite bowl of cereal could cost you more next year.

According to one regional wholesale supplier, General Mills is raising prices on hundreds of its products in 2022.

The supplier said it received letters about the price hike from the company last week.

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.

General Mills has not commented on the supposed price hike, but the supplier says prices are expected to go up around 20% starting in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Rep. Lauren Boebert respond to FBI investigation and home searches
Road closure.
I-70 eastbound reopens after fatal crash
Matthew Parker was arrested without incident and is facing charges of illegal discharge of a...
Man arrested after shots fired in Grand Junction neighborhood
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
911 Image
Fire department responds to water line burst at assisted living facility

Latest News

Montrose City Attorney announces departure
A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Waukesha parade suspect due in court, charges coming
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children