DUI enforcment ramping up this week as holiday travel begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -As Coloradans get ready to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are reminding everyone of the importance of keeping the holiday a safe one for everyone on the roads.

As part of ‘The Heat is On’ DUI campaign for Thanksgiving week, CDOT says “finding a sober ride is as easy as pie.”

DUI enforcement is expected to increase statewide. CDOT says that since 2010, more than 250,000 people in Colorado have been arrested for DUI, mostly for alcohol, but other cases involving drugs are increasing.

“Your Colorado State troopers and local law officers will be sacrificing time with their families to eliminate the threat that impaired drivers present to motorists on our roadways,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “History has shown us that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the holiday weekend is an extremely popular time for people to gather and excessively drink. Don’t ruin your holiday or anyone else’s, plan for a sober ride.”

CDOT says during last year’s Thanksgiving DUI period, 354 impaired drivers were arrested statewide. One person died last year as the result of a crash involving an impaired driver.

“Even one life taken by an impaired driver is one too many,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “With so many alternative transportation options, there’s no excuse to drive after consuming an impairing substance. If you plan on drinking or consuming marijuana, don’t drive. It is that simple.”

CDOT says that a DUI conviction after fines, legal fees and increased insurance, can cost someone more than $13,000. Many of those that are arrested for DUI, CDOT says are repeat offenders.

