$1,000 donation made to sponsor Guitars for Veterans program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Elks Association donated $1,000 to the Western Region One Source, to sponsor a Guitars for Veterans weekly group.

The Guitars for Veterans will be hosted at the Western Region One Source, located at 482 28 Rd. in Grand Junction.

WROS works to connect Veterans, Military members, and their families with benefits and resources.

For more information about Western Region One Source, please visit dmva.colorado.gov. For more information about Colorado Elks Association, please visit elks.org.

