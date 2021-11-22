Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health suggestions for a safe Thanksgiving

Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving festivities, Mesa County Public Health says to plan for a safe and healthy celebration.

The health department suggests that a safe Thanksgiving gathering includes vaccination prior to gathering. The organization also suggests that adults eighteen and older should consider getting a booster dose. Also, MCPH recommends hosting an outdoor gathering and keeping the guest list short.

If you’re feeling sick after the holiday gathering, Mesa County Public Health says to get tested as soon as possible and isolate until you confirm your illness status.

