Grand Junction Fire Department assists in pipe burst

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Mantey Heights, an assisted living facility located in Grand Junction. Once crews arrived they realized a large water line had burst and there was flooding in several rooms of the building. Water was filling patients rooms so the fire department then assisted the Mantey Heights staff to quickly relocate twenty-two patients to dry rooms and worked to remove as much water as possible from the affected wing. Water and power were shut off to the impacted area and an emergency cleaning service was requested to respond.

A fire alarm call automatically alerts the fire department anytime a sprinkler system or water line moves. Anytime there is an emergency in the community the fire department goes to make sure people and property are safe. They do not repair waterlines but they do make sure that the situation is safe and then turn the investigation over to a specialized crew to continue clean up.

The cause of the burst water line is unknown.

