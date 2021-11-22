Advertisement

Fire department responds to water line burst at assisted living facility

22 patients were evacuated from their rooms due to flooding.
911 Image
911 Image(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday at 4:31 p.m., the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Road for a fire alarm at an assisted living facility.

Upon arrival crews found a large water line had burst and was flooding several rooms. 22 patients were relocated to dry rooms, while crews worked to remove water from the affected wing.

Water and power were shut off to the wing and an emergency cleaning was requested.

At this time, the cause of the water burst is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco
Native American Heritage Market
Colorado Mesa University hosts Native American Heritage Market
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health suggestions for a safe Thanksgiving
Downtown Tree Lighting
The Downtown Tree Lighting kicks off the Christmas season

Latest News

Unemployment rate declined in October
Colorado job recovery continues to outpace United States
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health suggestions for a safe Thanksgiving
Native American Heritage Market
Colorado Mesa University hosts Native American Heritage Market
Downtown Tree Lighting
The Downtown Tree Lighting kicks off the Christmas season