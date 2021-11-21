Advertisement

The Downtown Tree Lighting kicks off the Christmas season

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Downtown Tree Lighting kicked off the Christmas season on Saturday. Colorado Mesa University’s choir group sang Christmas tunes, and Santa Claus visited from the North Pole.

We spoke with attendees to learn more about what makes the event special. Margart Stoneback says the Christmas cheer brings the community together.

“No, it’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, and we only have so much time a year to have a lot of fun as a community and enjoy things. This is the time of year,” explained Stoneback.

Another event attendee, Madelyn Morgan, says it’s a magical time.

“I love the holidays because I get to see the magic of the holidays come out in my little girl.”

We streamed the event live on our Facebook page. If you missed it but want to see more, you can check the whole thing out right here: https://www.facebook.com/kjctnews8/videos/632038787973104.

