High school students are stepping up to help a local elementary school’s lunches

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High school students are stepping up to help a local elementary school serve hot lunches for kids.

The school has been struggling to do so because of staffing shortages. Fruitvale elementary school is one of the schools getting help from District 51 (D51) career center students.

Hayley Soderberg is a student at the D51 career center who is involved in the in-steps program.

Currently, she’s providing a helping hand at Fruitvale elementary school’s cafeteria.

“It makes me feel pretty good about myself and the other students and helping them out,” said Soderberg.

Soderberg helps by serving the students their food.

“They communicate pretty well, and I communicate pretty well by telling them what they want, asking what they want, and they tell me what they want and need, and I get it for them,” said Soderberg.

Dan Sharp, director of nutrition and services, says last week, 30 percent of the cafeteria team had been out.

“We were at a point where I was down to one employee like this school today in Fruita. where we were forced to serve Uncrustables and Lunchables,” said Sharp.

With the help of students from the career center, schools like Fruitvale elementary school, Fruita and West middle school have provided hot lunches.

“We started that on Monday, and we’ve been doing it all week,” said Sharp.

Soderberg says this isn’t her first time working with children and enjoys being around them.

" Yeah, I really do like it,” said Soderberg.

Many of the volunteering students are doing it for part of their class work-to-school program. They will get learning credit for the work they are doing.

