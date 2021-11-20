Advertisement

CMU hosts Native American Heritage market

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University hosted a Native American Heritage market Friday afternoon to celebrate Native American students on campus as well as Native American Heritage month.

The marketplace provides a place for people from various tribes to sell their crafts. There were also dance demonstrations from the tribes to share their culture and heritage. The marketplace also provides internship opportunities for Native American students on campus as well as partnerships.

“We’re here today to represent the Native American culture programs,” said Uncompahgre Ute Tribe member Roland McCook. “We feature crafts, Native American crafts here to bring people together in unity so we can have a purpose of celebration.”

“I think celebrating that we have so much diversity on campus, and especially with natives it’s important to celebrate where people are from because it shows honor to their family,” said CMU Culture Inclusion Council Director Cy Shimamura.

The marketplace continues Saturday at 11 a.m. inside the CMU University Center on the second floor with dance exhibits from tribes around Colorado and Utah.

