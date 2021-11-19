Used cooking oil recycling program in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As a reminder, residents can drop off used cooking oil and grease in a recycle container located just past the Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely drop-off recycling center within the City Maintenance Campus at 333 West Avenue.

This special recycling container was introduced last year at this time before Thanksgiving in anticipation of increased home cooking, but it was left year round. Over the past year, an estimated 1,300 gallons of cooking oil have been recovered from the City container. The program aims to reduce the amount of cooking oils and grease disposed down the drain, as these oils can be harmful to the sewer system.

”By collecting it, we’ve partnered with a vendor who collects the cooking oil & grease & they actually recycle it,” said City of Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim. “They reclaim it, recycle it, & it can be used for a number of things.”

Cooking oil is re-used to help produce Biodiesel, feedstock, fertilizer, cosmetics, and soaps.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.