The Salvation Army is ready to celebrate Thanksgiving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and The Salvation Army is ready to celebrate the holiday with those in the community who are in need.

The non-profit says the preparations for the Thanksgiving meals are underway as they begin the cooking for their Thanksgiving dinner and the meals they plan to deliver.

Joe West, Corp officer, says they have the food, volunteers, and spirit of providing a Thanksgiving to those less fortunate in Mesa County.

“We just today delivered all the food that goes to Sodexo. They’ve to be got their cooks and all their volunteers ready to go to cook that food,” said West.

The non-profit and local church will hand out meals.

“The day before Thanksgiving the 24, we will take the majority of it up to Canyon View Vineyard, where their church and volunteers will deliver about 2000 meals on that day,” said West.

Also, the non-profit will be hosting a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner with the community, which didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic.

“What we did last year was a drive-thru. They did come here to The Salvation Army, but we were able to feed them out of our front door for those you could get out of the house,” said West.

The pandemic has affected several food banks and non-profits with supply shortages and decreased donations, but West says they didn’t face those issues when preparing for the fall holiday.

“No, no, it wasn’t a struggle at all. All of our donors have been extraordinarily generous, faithful. We got all the turkeys we needed,” said West.

Their goal is to provide a meal to those who most need it.

“Anybody that is shut-in. Anybody that does not have an opportunity to cook their own meal or have an opportunity to sit with us here, we want to make sure they get a nice thanksgiving meal,” said West.

Right now, The Salvation Army does need help with their bell ringer campaign, which kicks off this weekend.

They are hoping more people sign up. The money they collect helps them put on events like the Thanksgiving dinner.

Something different this year is The Salvation Army will be hosting the Thanksgiving dinner at their center and not the Elks Lodge, where it has typically been held.

