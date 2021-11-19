Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Shuri’

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our pet of the week, Shuri!

At the end of August a momma dog and her 10 puppies came into the Delta Satellite Facility of Roice-Hurst. Momma dog needed to stay with her babies, so they were all placed in a foster home in Grand Junction. The pups are now old enough to be adopted.

Call 970-434-7337 to schedule your appointment

