Precinct boundaries are changing for Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Precinct Boundaries are Changing and Mesa County Elections and the Board of County Commissioners are seeking public input on precinct lines.

Every ten years when there is a new census taken a process then happens where new legislative district lines are drawn. By law, precincts can not cross those boundaries. This year district four and five changed so much that ten new precincts will have to be created.

There is also a statute that says there can not be more than 2,000 active voters in a precinct and with the growth Mesa County has seen recently adjustments had to be made.

The final draft of the map will have to be submitted by January 31st.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.