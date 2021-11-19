Montrose Police Department investigating kidnapping case

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Police Department continues investigating a kidnapping case reported Wednesday evening. It occurred around 6 p.m. November 17th on the 100 Block of South San Juan Avenue in Montrose.

”Right now our Montrose Police detectives are working very closely with the Mesa County Sheriffs Office & the Grand Junction Police Department,” said Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall. “They’ve checked multiple addresses in the Grand Junction and Mesa County area looking for our suspect.”

Law enforcement spoke with witnesses who reported that a male party, now identified as 27 year old Tre Richardson, showed up at the address, demanding to speak with an adult female inside the home. That female is now identified as 41 year old Angela O’Neil. She is described to be 5′6′', 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Montrose Police say the two had a prior relationship. It is believed that Tre forcibly entered into the house and dragged Angela outside, and into his vehicle.

“There was a resident inside the house that called us & had some interaction with Mr. Richardson, witnessed the abduction, & then called us immediately,” said Hall.

Richardson is described as a 6′4′' white male weighing approximately 220 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has multiple distinctive tattoos on his neck and face. The vehicle he was driving is a 2003 dark blue Ford Windstar minivan with silver trim on its lower quarter panels and Colorado license plate CGX453.

We spoke with a neighbor today who did not want to go on camera. She said she was surprised something like this happened in her neighborhood.

“Usually these cases break when a member of our public sees something strange & calls law enforcement,” said Hall. “We encourage anyone who may see someone that looks like these individuals or identifies the van to call 911 immediately. Don’t approach because we do believe Mr. Richardson is armed & should be considered dangerous.”

Law enforcement agencies believe Richardson is now in Mesa County. He is listed as a Grand junction resident.

“We suspect that Mr. Richardson may be in the Mesa County area,” said Hall. “But that’s really only because that’s his home.”

Presently, law enforcement agencies have not been able to contact either Angela or Tre. The Montrose Police Department is requesting that anyone who has information about either Angela or Tre’s whereabouts or associations, or if anyone sees the vehicle, to please call 911 or contact the Montrose Police Department. Law enforcement believes Tre may be armed and is considered dangerous. Officials say to not attempt to approach, but to just call 911.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.