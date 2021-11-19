Montrose now offers monoclonal antibodies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Peak Family Medicine in Montrose has now started to administer Regen-Cov, a combination monoclonal antibody that is FDA approved under emergency use.

Monoclonal antibodies have been a widely talked about COVID-19 treatment for months, with other areas such as Delta and Fruita performing the treatments as well. But it’s not available for everyone. Currently, only select people qualify to receive a monoclonal antibody treatment if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus.

Monoclonal antibodies can cut the risk of hospitalization by as much as 80% if taken in the first 10 days after symptoms start. Experts say that’s a significant improvement in the odds, but it’s still better to avoid chancing it especially with the limited number of infusion centers in Colorado that can administer the treatment.

Recently Montrose regional health has had a surge of covid cases. The hospital has been operating at 105 to 110% of its capacity.

Dr. Adragna, the president at Peak family Medicine, says that he saw more needed to be done and wants to do anything he can to prevent patients from needing to go to the hospital. “Our ER is very busy, the hospital is very busy, the infusion treatment centers at the hospital are very busy so Peak Family Medicine knew that, we’ve got the resources and we’ve got to do whatever we can to help out the community.”

